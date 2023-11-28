Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,109,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

