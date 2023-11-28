Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.