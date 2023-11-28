MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after buying an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,085,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,496,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after buying an additional 92,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 817,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

