Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $249,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $59,796,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.12, for a total transaction of $514,892.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,001,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,438.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,445.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,422.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

