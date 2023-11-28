Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,438.76 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,445.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,422.98. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.