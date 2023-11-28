Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.78. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$22.73 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.535093 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$127,503.33. Insiders own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

