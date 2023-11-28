MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $55,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 62.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,229,000 after purchasing an additional 850,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 445,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,388 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,049,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,425,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 308,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.84 and a beta of 1.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.