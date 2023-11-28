Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 471,482 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.