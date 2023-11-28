Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

