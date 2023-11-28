LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZ. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $8,113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 72.2% in the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 241,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 101,253 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,037,988 shares of company stock worth $382,782,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

