Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

