Korea Investment CORP Sells 23,188 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 602.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.7 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $76.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at $123,295,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,018 shares of company stock worth $53,350,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.