Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,033 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,064,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 294,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,112,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $307.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

