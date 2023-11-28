Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,793 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.7 %

WHR stock opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

