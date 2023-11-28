Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

MKTX opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.35.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

