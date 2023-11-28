Korea Investment CORP Invests $3.95 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $393.65 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.93.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

