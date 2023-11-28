Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

TAP stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

