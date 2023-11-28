Korea Investment CORP Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

