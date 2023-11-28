Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,930,000 after buying an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.