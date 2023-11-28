Korea Investment CORP Buys 11,854 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 294.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $255.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average of $241.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

