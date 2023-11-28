Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) & Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Financial Review

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) and Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Martin Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A Martin Midstream Partners -0.63% N/A -1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Martin Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 14.72 Martin Midstream Partners $1.02 billion 0.09 -$10.33 million ($0.14) -17.00

Analyst Recommendations

Koninklijke Vopak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and Martin Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A Martin Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martin Midstream Partners pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 14 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates a fleet of 700 trucks and 1,200 tank trailers; and 27 inland marine tank barges, 15 inland push boats, and 1 articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Natural Gas Liquids segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

