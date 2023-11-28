Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Kirby Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KEX opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kirby has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,514 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

