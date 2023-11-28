JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

