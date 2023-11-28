JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,497 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $154,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,822.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

