JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 153,791 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 153,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $166,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

