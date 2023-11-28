JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 66,508 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,865,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $150,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

NYSE FR opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

