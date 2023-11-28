Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWEL. Scotiabank cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

JWEL opened at C$29.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.38. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

