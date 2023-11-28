ITT Inc. (ITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

ITT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ITT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.