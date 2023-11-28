iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

