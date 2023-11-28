Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GAP (GPS)

GAP (NYSE: GPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2023 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2023 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – GAP had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

11/7/2023 – GAP is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

10/5/2023 – GAP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GAP Price Performance

GPS opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 194.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $844,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 11,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $190,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $844,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,800. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

