Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE: MTD):

11/19/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Mettler-Toledo International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,079.84 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,053.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,198.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

