Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RPG opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.