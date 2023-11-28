Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 459.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $37.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

