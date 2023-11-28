Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Position Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,073,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

