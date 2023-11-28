Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 761 ($9.61).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.99) to GBX 835 ($10.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.99) to GBX 835 ($10.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Louis Eperjesi acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,468 ($24,590.12). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,142 shares of company stock worth $1,976,851. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 715.40 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 678.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 689.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 554.80 ($7.01) and a one year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,171.80, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

