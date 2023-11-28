HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,966 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

