Hedera (HBAR) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $46.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004494 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,255 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,254.708435 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05969971 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $51,567,930.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

