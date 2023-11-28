Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $254,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.