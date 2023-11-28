Head-To-Head Survey: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) and mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 13.08% 20.02% 11.20% mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCloud Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electronic Arts and mCloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 10 14 0 2.58 mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus target price of $141.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and mCloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.97 $802.00 million $3.63 37.77 mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.00 -$35.37 million ($0.10) -0.01

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies. mCloud Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats mCloud Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. mCloud Technologies Corp. has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to launch three AI-powered sustainability applications with the combination of its AssetCare platform. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

