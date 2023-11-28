Head-To-Head Contrast: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Rightscorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 1.87 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -79.33 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.61% -12.25% -3.82% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Research Solutions and Rightscorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

