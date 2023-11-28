Head to Head Comparison: Latteno Food (LATF) versus The Competition

Latteno Food (OTCMKTS:LATF – Get Free Report) is one of 168 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Latteno Food to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latteno Food and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latteno Food N/A N/A 0.00 Latteno Food Competitors $1.64 billion $52.39 million 289.90

Latteno Food’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Latteno Food. Latteno Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

28.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Latteno Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Latteno Food and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latteno Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Latteno Food Competitors 468 1956 2545 42 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Latteno Food’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latteno Food has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Latteno Food and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latteno Food N/A N/A N/A Latteno Food Competitors -35.10% -249.85% -12.32%

About Latteno Food

Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Global Milk Ltd., produces and distributes dairy products under the Teixeira brand name in Brazil. It also offers medical marijuana edibles and related products/services. The company was formerly known as B&D Food Corp. and changed its name to Latteno Food Corp. in September 2009. The company is based in Markham, Canada.

