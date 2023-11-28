Head-To-Head Analysis: Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) & Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capita alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -8.16% -11.20% -8.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capita and Performant Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita N/A N/A N/A $0.25 1.14 Performant Financial $109.18 million 2.11 -$6.54 million ($0.12) -24.91

Analyst Recommendations

Capita has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial. Performant Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capita and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performant Financial has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.56%. Given Performant Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Capita.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Capita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Performant Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers capita licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; education service and local education authority software; various solutions that help businesses create connected experiences that deliver right message across organisations, customers, and suppliers; solutions for central and local government services; corporate learning and capita apprenticeship solutions; and employer branding and marketing, flexible workforce solutions, agile resourcing solutions, executive and specialist recruitment, background checking and vetting, and digital HR management and transformation solutions. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data, insights, and remediation solutions; automation, critical communication systems, finance and payment software, local education authority software, management information systems, and workforce management software solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT. and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Performant Financial

(Get Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services. It also offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. It provides services to government and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.