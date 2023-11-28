HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 6,579.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.5 %

HCP opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,700 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

