Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,275 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.