Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,427 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,964,000 after buying an additional 88,794 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,390,000 after purchasing an additional 447,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

QRVO stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

