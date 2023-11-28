Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 52,497 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,497 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

