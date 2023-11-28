Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 40,391 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,391 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 74,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

