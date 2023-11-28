Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,370 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile



Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

