Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 132,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 210.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $18,140,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.