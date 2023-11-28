Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYN. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

